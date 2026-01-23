ILCA Under 21 World Championships – Day 4

Ginevra Caracciolo ITA (1, 1) leads the Women’s U21 ILCA 6 Championship with 18 points.

Irene DE Tomas ESP (3, 8) is now second with 49 pts and third is Hermione Ghicas GRE (-42, 2) with 50 points.

In the Men’s U21 championship, Karol Krupski Teterycz ESP (2, 3) leads tied on 30 pts with Luka Zabukovec SLO (10, 2). Third Fernando Abella ESP (8, 5) with 40 pts.

Leading the men U19 is Alessandro Cirinei ITA (4, ARB) in 7th overall.

Best British competitors are Poppy Luxton 18th in the women, and Hamish Collingbridge 39th, Alfie Noel 45th and Leo Yates 50th in the men’s under 21.

Full results available here . . .