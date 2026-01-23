Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC SPORT reduced to bare mast by Storm Ingrid

Maxi Trimaran IDEC SPORT sailed by the women of The Famous Project CIC, suffered more mainsail damage during the night.

Alexia Barrier, Dee Caffari, Annemieke Bes, Rebecca Gmür Hornell, Deborah Blair, Molly LaPointe, Támara Echegoyen and Stacey Jackson have set off this Friday morning from the shelter of the Azores towards the Iberian Peninsula under their wing mast.

This will mean crossing Storm Ingrid with 35+ knot winds and seas reaching 7 to 8 metres, with a bare mast surface area of 30 square meters, giving them an average speed of around 10 knots.

They will possibly be able to break out the J3 later Friday when sea conditions allow, to reach Ouessant and the finish line around 911 nm away. ETA is Monday 26 January 2026.

Close to them is the other Jules Verne Trophy competitor, Sodebo 3 of Skipper Thomas Coville and his crew.

They are also now heading to Ouessan across Storm Ingrid, but with a chance to break the circumnavigation record set by Francis Joyon on IDEC Sport in 2017 of 40 days 23 h 30 m 30 sec.

They are sailing at 20 knots with 872 nm to go, and have a 534 nm advantage on the record pace, needing to finish Sunday.