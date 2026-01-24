Jules Verne Trophy – Final push for Maxi Trimaran IDEC SPORT

The Maxi Trimaran IDEC SPORT of The Famous Project CIC, and the eight women on board their damaged trimaran, face one last storm before they complete a non-stop circumnavigation in a multihull.

Alexia Barrier, Dee Caffari, Annemieke Bes, Rebecca Gmür Hornell, Deborah Blair, Molly LaPointe, Támara Echegoyen and Stacey Jackson . . . Powered by their bare mast only, with the help of the J3 when possible, are determined to complete the loop.

The wrecked mainsail is now completely unusable. The starboard foil has stopped working since the return in the South Atlantic, while one of the two autopilots on board has also decided to give up.

They are facing one final gasp of Storm Ingrid as they cross the Bay of Biscay and achieve this feat that no female crew has ever accomplished.

Alexia Barrier . . .

“The night went well, and we’re being tossed around a bit by the waves because we’re under sail, but it’s okay. With the sunrise, we’re securing the lazy bag, the boom, and the mainsail, which is quite heavy.”

“The wind should pick up again in four hours. We’re taking it in stride, it’ll be fine.”

Saturday 24 January at 11:30 hrs UK: they are sailing at 17 knots in a 23 knot wind with 6.9 metre waves, with 743 nm to Ushant and the finish line.

ETA is Monday 26 January 2026.