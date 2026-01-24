Jules Verne Trophy – Sodebo 3 heads for record breaking circumnavigation

Sodebo 3 of Skipper Thomas Coville and his crew are on pace to break the circumnavigation record set by Francis Joyon on IDEC Sport in 2017 of 40 days 23 h 30 m 30 sec.

Position at Saturday 17:30 hrs UK:

After 39 days and 21 hours Sodebo are heading to the finish at Ouessan, France, across a weakening Storm Ingrid, sailing at 26+ knots with 348 nm to the finish.

Earlier Sodebo reported damage to their starboard rudder sleeve but it has not so far caused a control problem.

Saturday they are targeting a speed of 30-32 knots as the sea state improves.