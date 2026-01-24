ILCA Under 21 World Championships – Triple championship title victory for Italy

Italy took a clean-sweep at the 2026 ILCA Under-21 World Championships in Lanzarote.
Ginevra Caracciolo of Italy won the Women’s ILCA 6 World U21 title with 49 points.
Second was Hermione Ghicas of Greece with 87 points and third Adriana Castro of Spain.
Best placed British competitor was Poppy Luxton in 18th place.
Antonio Pascali of Italy won the Men’s ILCA 7 U21 title with 72 pts.
Second was Luka Zabukovec Slovenia with 75 pts and third Filip Olszewski of Poland with 79 pts.
Best placed British competitor was Hamish Collingbridge in 27th place.
The Men’s U19 Championship title also went to Italy, won by Alessandro Cirinei who was 9th overall.
Best placed British competitor was Leo Yates in 16th.
ILCA 6 Under-21 World Championship – Final Leaders (52 entries)
1st ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO DI BRIENZA – – 49 pts
2nd GRE Hermionie GHICAS – – 87 pts
3rd ESP Adriana CASTRO – – 94 pts
4th ESP Irene DE TOMÁS – – 102 pts
5th ITA Maria Vittoria ARSENI – – 103 pts
6th UKR Alina SHAPOVALOVA – – 118 pts
7th POL Zofia POSPIESZNA – – 139 pts
8th IRL Sienna WRIGHT – – 140 pts
9th USA Isabella MENDOZA CABEZAS – – 157.1 pts
10th ISR Gaya DATIASHVILI – – 162 pts
GBR:
18th GBR Poppy LUXTON
39th GBR Megan THOMSON
43rd GBR Flo TOVEY
ILCA 7 Under-21 World Championship – Final Leaders (52 entries)
1st ITA Antonio PASCALI – – 72 pts
2nd SLO Luka ZABUKOVEC – – 75 pts
3rd POL Filip OLSZEWSKI – – 79 pts
4th ESP Karol KRUPSKI TETERYCZ – – 80 pts
5th ISR Rem PULCI MAGEN – – 87 pts
6th ISR Omer VERED VILENCHIK – – 90 pts
7th ESP Fernando ABELLA – – 92 pts
8th BRA Frederico SIEBERT FRANCAVILLA – – 117 pts
9th ITA Alessandro CIRINEI u19 – – 123 pts
10th ITA Antonio BARABINO – – 137 pts
GBR
27th GBR Hamish COLLINGRIDGE
52nd GBR Leo YATES u19
ILCA 7 Under-19 World Championship – Final Leaders (26 entries)
1st ITA Alessandro CIRINEI u19
2nd ESP Tim LUBAT u19
3rd ESP Sergio GARCIA GARRIDO u19
GBR
16th GBR Leo YATES u19