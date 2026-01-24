ILCA Under 21 World Championships – Triple championship title victory for Italy

Italy took a clean-sweep at the 2026 ILCA Under-21 World Championships in Lanzarote.

Ginevra Caracciolo of Italy won the Women’s ILCA 6 World U21 title with 49 points.

Second was Hermione Ghicas of Greece with 87 points and third Adriana Castro of Spain.

Best placed British competitor was Poppy Luxton in 18th place.

Antonio Pascali of Italy won the Men’s ILCA 7 U21 title with 72 pts.

Second was Luka Zabukovec Slovenia with 75 pts and third Filip Olszewski of Poland with 79 pts.

Best placed British competitor was Hamish Collingbridge in 27th place.

The Men’s U19 Championship title also went to Italy, won by Alessandro Cirinei who was 9th overall.

Best placed British competitor was Leo Yates in 16th.

ILCA 6 Under-21 World Championship – Final Leaders (52 entries)

1st ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO DI BRIENZA – – 49 pts

2nd GRE Hermionie GHICAS – – 87 pts

3rd ESP Adriana CASTRO – – 94 pts

4th ESP Irene DE TOMÁS – – 102 pts

5th ITA Maria Vittoria ARSENI – – 103 pts

6th UKR Alina SHAPOVALOVA – – 118 pts

7th POL Zofia POSPIESZNA – – 139 pts

8th IRL Sienna WRIGHT – – 140 pts

9th USA Isabella MENDOZA CABEZAS – – 157.1 pts

10th ISR Gaya DATIASHVILI – – 162 pts

GBR:

18th GBR Poppy LUXTON

39th GBR Megan THOMSON

43rd GBR Flo TOVEY

ILCA 7 Under-21 World Championship – Final Leaders (52 entries)

1st ITA Antonio PASCALI – – 72 pts

2nd SLO Luka ZABUKOVEC – – 75 pts

3rd POL Filip OLSZEWSKI – – 79 pts

4th ESP Karol KRUPSKI TETERYCZ – – 80 pts

5th ISR Rem PULCI MAGEN – – 87 pts

6th ISR Omer VERED VILENCHIK – – 90 pts

7th ESP Fernando ABELLA – – 92 pts

8th BRA Frederico SIEBERT FRANCAVILLA – – 117 pts

9th ITA Alessandro CIRINEI u19 – – 123 pts

10th ITA Antonio BARABINO – – 137 pts

GBR

27th GBR Hamish COLLINGRIDGE

52nd GBR Leo YATES u19

ILCA 7 Under-19 World Championship – Final Leaders (26 entries)

1st ITA Alessandro CIRINEI u19

2nd ESP Tim LUBAT u19

3rd ESP Sergio GARCIA GARRIDO u19

GBR

16th GBR Leo YATES u19

Full results available here . . .