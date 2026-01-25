Jules Verne Trophy – Sodebo 3 set new circumnavigation record time

Sodebo 3 of Skipper Thomas Coville and his crew break circumnavigation record set by Francis Joyon on IDEC Sport in 2017.

On 25 January 2026 Sodebo 3 set a new record time of 40 days 10 hours 45 min 50 sec*. Smashing the previous record held by Francis Joyon and IDEC Sport since 2017, by 12 hours and 44 minutes.

It took nine years and thirteen attempts, including three by Sodebo, for the offshore racing record to finally be broken.

They departed from Ouessant: Monday, 15 December at 9:01 PM. To beat the record, the crew had to cross the line again before 25 January, 2026 at 8:31 PM (French time).

They finished Sunday 25 January 2026 at 7:46:55 AM (French Time). A Difference of -12 hrs 44 min 40 sec.

Distance covered: 28,315 miles

Average speed: 29.17 knots

The Ultim Trimaran Sodebo 3 crew comprised of Skipper Thomas Coville with Benjamin Schwartz, Frédéric Denis, Pierre Leboucher, Léonard Legrand, Guillaume Pirouelle, and Nicolas Troussel.

*subject to WSSRC validation