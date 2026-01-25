Jules Verne Trophy – Famous Project CIC expected finish Monday

The Famous Project CIC’s arrival at the Jules Verne Trophy finish line, expected Monday between 1pm and 4pm.

With the record breaking Sodebo 3 safely in harbour, IDEC SPORT of The Famous Project CIC, are battling across the Bay of Biscay to join them and become the first female crew to complete a circumnavigation in a multihull.

Alexia Barrier, Dee Caffari, Annemieke Bes, Rebecca Gmür Hornell, Deborah Blair, Molly LaPointe, Támara Echegoyen and Stacey Jackson’s great saga will come to an end Monday, when their Maxi Trimaran IDEC SPORT will cross the finish line of the Jules Verne Trophy off Ouessant, France.

Sailing under a bare wing mast (30m2) over the last 24 hours, but maintaining an average speed of nearly 16 knots by alternating between the staysail (J3) and jib (J2) depending on the strength and direction of the wind.

With 40+ knot NNE winds and 7 – 8 metre waves expected for the final stage, nothing will be spared for the valiant crew on the verge of achieving their Holy Grail: becoming the first female crew to complete a circumnavigation in a multihull.

Position Saturday 25 January at 17:00 hrs (GB time)

After 57 days and 3 hours IDEC Sport is heading to the finish at Ouessan, France, sailing at 15+ knots with 281 nm to the finish.