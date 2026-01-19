America’s Cup teams softly, softly rebuilding their AC75s

All quite on the America’s Cup front as teams buckle down to rebuilding their AC75’s to conform to the new class rule for the AC38 scheduled for 2027.

The AC38 teams have to use an AC75 hull designed/built for the last two Cup events . . . AC36 or AC37. The first possible sailing day for the new-rule AC75s was 16 January 2026, but no team has yet broken cover with the launch of their AC38 conforming yacht.

Each of the five teams entered to date have hulls from the previous America’s Cup (some damaged) and with the American Magic team deciding not to enter this time, they have an AC75 (Patriot) which could be available.

Either to a new team making a late entry – closing date is 31 January 2026 – or to one of the entered teams that has a problem with their own hull, either performance or access wise.

The modifications required under the AC38 Technical Regulations are extensive.

The hull structure will need to be modified to accept the new Battery packs and deck layouts for the reduced crew numbers (now 5 crew), plus guest cockpit.

While the hulls will require considerable reconstruction, main development work is expected in the foil/wing area, with three new foil wings, and five new foil flaps allowed in addition to adjustments to some legacy foils and wings.

The first Preliminary Regatta which will take place in the smaller AC40 from 21 to 24 May 2026 in front of the Port of Cagliari, the home of Luna Rossa.

In anticipation Ben Ainslie’s Athena Pathway team has been training in their AC40 from their old AC37 Barcelona base, but no sign of his AC75 yet, pre or post AC38 version.

The actual AC38 programme will be announced by the new America’s Cup Partnership on 21 January 2026 in Naples, with dates of the America’s Cup Match revealed.

AC38 Entries as of 19 Jan 2026

Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL)

Athena Racing (GBR)

Luna Rossa (ITA)

Tudor Team Alinghi (SUI)

K-Challenge (FRA)

