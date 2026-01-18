Jules Verne Trophy – Sodebo 3 passing Fernando de Noronha at record pace

The Ultim Trimaran Sodebo 3, of Skipper Thomas Coville and his crew are passing the Archipelago of Fernando de Noronha.

33 days 19 hrs into their attempt to break the circumnavigation record set by Francis Joyon on IDEC Sport in 2017 of 40 days 23 h 30 m 30 sec, Sodebo 3 has an advantage of 283 nm on the record pace.

Sunday 18 January they were sailing at 27 knots with 3,426 nm to go on the route back to Quessant, France.

The Ultim Trimaran Sodebo 3 comprises of Skipper Thomas Coville with Benjamin Schwartz, Frédéric Denis, Pierre Leboucher, Léonard Legrand, Guillaume Pirouelle, and Nicolas Troussel.

Ahead of Sodebo 3 the all female crew of the Famous Project CIC on IDEC Sport, are at day 50 of their circumnavigation with 2,462 nm still to sail.