RORC Transatlantic Race – Baltic 111 Raven takes Monohull Line Honours

Baltic 111 Raven, skippered by Damien Durchon, has taken Monohull Line Honours in the 2026 RORC Transatlantic Race.

They crossed the finish line outside English Harbour, Antigua on Sunday 18 January 2026 at 10:57:47 UTC.

Raven is the winner of the IMA Trophy as the first maxi yacht to finish the race.

Raven has set a new Monohull Race Record for the RORC Transatlantic Race on the route from Lanzarote to Antigua of 06 Days 22 Hrs 27 Mins 47 Secs.

Raven Crew:

Brad Jackson, Carlos Hernandez Robayna, Charlie Wyatt, Claes Nyloef, Corrado Rossignoli, Damien Durchon, Daryl Wislang, Dean de Groot, Simbad Quiroga, Julien Cressant, Justin Slattery, Pablo Arrarte, Robbie Naismith, Roger Samuelsson, Rudi van Velzen, Tony Mutter, Will Oxley.