Perth Sail Grand Prix – Emirates Great Britain take first Grand Prix of the 2026 season

Reigning SailGP champions Emirates Great Britain took the first Grand Prix of the 2026 season with a storming second day at the Oracle Perth Sail Grand Prix presented by KPMG.

Emirates GBR opened the second day of the Perth Sail Grand Prix with back to back wins and a fourth place to set the scene for the Final, where they were joined by DS Automobiles Team France (5, 2, 2) and home team the BONDS Flying Roos (3, 3, 3).

Day 1 leaders, new team Artemis SailGP (6, 4, 11) and the revitalised US SailGP Team (9, 8, 9) were not able to maintain their day 1 podium places and finished fourth and fifth respectively, with Canada’s Northstar (7, 6, 1) taking the final fleet race win to snatch sixth overall.

In the full-on Final, helm Dylan Fletcher took Emirates GBR into an an early lead, chased by Quentin Delapierre’s DS Team France, while Tom Slingsby’s BONDS Flying Roos were forced to cross the start line behind their rivals after picking up a boundary penalty before the start.

It was a baptism of fire for Emirates GBR’s new flight controller Stuart Bithell, who found himself in a high level final on his first event with his new team, but the 49er Olympic gold medalist rose to the occasion with a smooth performance.

The British team were flawless and fast, clocking a 100 per cent fly-time despite meter-high waves presenting on the edge conditions.

Tom Slingsby brought the Aussie team through to second, but could not make any impression on the flying Brits, and were then caught by the French at gate 6.

France then led round the final gate only to lose the photo-finish decision to the Aussies on the finish line.

The second 2026 SailGP circuit event, the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix Auckland, takes place on 14 and 15 February.