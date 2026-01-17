2026 NZ ILCA Nationals – Beckett takes New Zealand title

Beckett is 2026 NZL ILCA Nationals Open winner at Bay of Islands Yacht Club, Paihia.

Britain’s Micky Beckett finished with two third places and 17 pts to take the ILCA 7 open, one point ahead of Duke Bos NED, with Ireland’s Finn Lynch winning the final two races to take third.

George Gautrey was the first place New Zealand competitor in fourth place.

In the ILCA 6 event racing as a mixed fleet, Erika Reineke of the USA won the Open with 12 pts, from New Zealand’s Greta Pilkington with 16 pts. Third was Australia’s Frances Beebe with 21 pts.

New Zealand ILCA 7 Nationals – Final Leaders (39 entries)

1st GBR Michael Beckett – – 18 pts

2nd NED Duko Bos – – 18 pts

3rd IRL Finn Lynch – – 19 pts

4th NZL George Gautrey – – 23 pts

5th SIN Ryan Lo – – 28 pts

6th IRL Ewan McMahon – – 42 pts

7th NZL Caleb Armit – – 47 pts

8th AUS George Pilkington – – 54 pts

9th JPN Haruto Kuroda – – 58 pts

10th NZL Zach Stibbe – – 59 pts