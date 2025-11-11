RYA scrap plans for new Olympic Sailing Team base at Portland

The Royal Yachting Association (RYA) have scrapped plans for a new state-of-the-art training base for Britain’s Olympic sailing Team.

The new centre, which received planning permission last year, was intended to replace the British Sailing Team’s current leased units at Portland Marina, which have been its base for more than a decade.

The Dorset Echo reported that rising construction costs had prompted the RYA to re-evaluate how best to invest, and after careful consideration, they had decided to focus on upgrading and enhancing the existing facilities at Weymouth and Portland.

The RYA will now carry out a major redevelopment of the existing Technical and Human Science units at Portland Marina. Work on the upgrades is expected to begin in December 2025.

