British Sailing Team reveals new performance centre plans

The British Sailing Team has submitted plans for a state-of-the-art training base at its home in Dorset.

Intended to be built within the grounds of Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy (WPNSA) it will bring together sailors, coaches, and support staff in one location designed to promote collaboration and innovation.

The centre is intended to replace the British Sailing Team’s current leased units at Portland Marina, which have been its base for more than a decade.

The plans for the Performance and Innovation Centre have broad support from the Portland Parish Council and have been submitted to Dorset County Council and can be viewed on its planning portal.

If approved, building will start in spring 2024 with a view to the centre being opened in summer 2025, subject to sufficient funding being secured, to coincide with the 150th anniversary of the RYA.

The project is currently fundraising and will be largely funded by private patronage, with contributions from UK Sport and the RYA.