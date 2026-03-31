RYA launches WaveMakers programme in Portsmouth

The RYA is expanding its WaveMakers programme to Portsmouth in partnership with the Andrew Simpson Foundation.

The Portsmouth launch is expected to support the first intake of sailors from around Easter, with recruitment and outreach activity helping to connect the programme to local young people, families and communities.

Identified as a need through the RYA’s Pathway Review, WaveMakers was established to help tackle barriers that can prevent talented young people from accessing the sport and progressing through the British Sailing Pathway.

About WaveMakers