RYA launches WaveMakers programme in Portsmouth

The RYA is expanding its WaveMakers programme to Portsmouth in partnership with the Andrew Simpson Foundation.
The Portsmouth launch is expected to support the first intake of sailors from around Easter, with recruitment and outreach activity helping to connect the programme to local young people, families and communities.
Identified as a need through the RYA’s Pathway Review, WaveMakers was established to help tackle barriers that can prevent talented young people from accessing the sport and progressing through the British Sailing Pathway.
About WaveMakers
- WaveMakers began as a pilot in Birmingham in 2024 and is delivered by the Andrew Simpson Foundation in partnership with the RYA.
- The programme supports young sailors from under-represented communities and lower-income backgrounds, with a focus on identifying high potential and removing barriers to progression.
- In 2024, the Birmingham pilot reached 809 young people through 13 schools and community groups.
- There are currently 16 sailors in the programme, with over 250+ training sessions having been delivered since the project began including 6 off site training camps.
- To date WaveMakers participants have attended over 21 sailing events including 2 national sailing championships.
- The Portsmouth expansion is supported by Sport England.