UK WASZP Class Association first dinghy class to be awarded RYA Endorsed Class status

The UK WASZP Class Association has become the first dinghy racing class to be awarded the newly created status of RYA Endorsed Class.

This latest classification scheme seems to be an updated version of the old ‘National Class’ racing dinghy/keelboat class status. There are still eleven National designated classes, such as the National 12, National Hornet, National Squib etc., but National Class status has not been awarded for many years.

The RYA Class Association Recognition Policy introduced the Endorsed classification to feature newer classes that offer great structured training and racing across the UK, to help sailors develop their skills outside of the RYA recognised Youth Classes.

The endorsement will provide the class with access to RYA coach development support, signposting within the British Sailing Pathway, and inclusion in British Sailing Pathway stakeholder activity.

