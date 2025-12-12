Prospective US AC38 challenger Riptide Racing announces Pindar by Manuport Logistics partnership for Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup challenge.

Riptide Racing, the prospective US challenger for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup headed has announced a partnership agreement with leading global marine industry shipping and logistics company Pindar by Manuport Logistics.

The agreement follows Riptide Racing’s surprise announcement of plans to collaborate with the Seawanhaka Corinthian YC to mount an American challenge for AC38, scheduled to take place in Naples, Italy, in 2027.

The team has set an overall fundraising goal of $50 million for the campaign but is aiming to raise around $30 million in order to meet the event’s 31 January 2026, late entry deadline.

Andrew Pindar, Partner at Pindar by Manuport Logistics, said the company was delighted to add the new American team to its roster of clients for AC38 and wished Chris Poole and his team every success in meeting the 31 January 2026 deadline for entry.

To date only the Defender and Challenger of Record are known to have signed up for AC38, no other entries have been announced.

Luna Rossa has announced its intention to enter but it has not been officially posted by the America’s Cup Partnership as required by the Protocol, the ACP claiming that it was for potential challengers to announce their decision.

The initial entry closed on 31 Oct 2025. Late entry is available to 31 January 2026 with additional late payment fees.

Initial Entry Fee of €7,000,000 (seven million euro) and an ACPI contribution: the sum of US$25,000 (twenty-five thousand United States Dollars)

Late Challengers may be required to pay a late entry fee to ACP calculated at the rate of €100,000 (one hundred thousand euro) per month (or part thereof) from 1 October 2025 up until the date the Late Challenge is received by the Defender and ACP (the “Late Entry Fees”).

Full Press release available here . . .