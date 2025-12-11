British AC40 ‘Sienna’ returns to the water with Athena Pathway America’s Cup Team

The British Youth and Women’s America’s Cup Team is back on the water in Barcelona with Athena Pathway.

Hannah Mills joined the team back on the water on board ‘Sienna’ its AC40 Race Boat, for a week of training as they set their sights on their ultimate goal of winning the Youth and Women’s America’s Cup in Naples in 2027.

Together with Britain’s Olympic gold-medal kite-foiler Ellie Aldridge, who has joined the team as a full-time crew member in the pilot position.

Mills said. “It’s over a year since we crossed the finish line in Barcelona, so it felt very apt to put Sienna through her paces, on those same waters. There is a huge amount of work to be done, not only to continue developing the race team, but also to ensure we are building the pathway that will support the next generation of sailors.”

The team’s challenge has been made possible through the renewed commitment of Advent, a leading global private equity investor, and Cobham Ultra, two of the world’s leading innovators in aerospace and maritime technology.

They are continuing their support that helped Athena Pathway secure third place in the 2024 Youth America’s Cup and finish as runners-up in the Women’s America’s Cup.