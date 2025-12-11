Ben Ainslie – high-performance decision-making, team culture, and the future of global sailing

A rare behind-the-scenes look at high-performance decision-making, team culture, and the future of global sailing.

Fresh from a historic treble in Abu Dhabi, Ben Ainslie sits down with Georgie at home to unpack one of the most dramatic seasons in Emirates GBR history, and the seismic changes coming to the America’s Cup.

And unlike the evasiveness he has shown previously when pushed for clarity, he is surprisingly open, even on the chances of winning the next America’s Cup . . . ‘I definitely put us in the dark horse category, but I wouldn’t say it’s impossible.’ But, considering the podcast circumstances perhaps not that surprising.

Listen / Watch the full episode for:

How Emirates GBR delivered a treble-winning season

The real story behind Dylan Fletcher’s leadership

Why the America’s Cup had to change

Ben’s brutally honest take on stepping back from the wheel

Whether he’ll race in the next Cup

The chances of winning the next America’s Cup



The Performance People podcast, in partnership with J.P. Morgan Private Bank, talks to high-performers in the world of sport and beyond, to bring defining moments, hard-earned insights and expert advice to everyday performance.

