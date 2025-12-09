YouTube series follows Olympic sailors through a full day of their real lives

The 49er/FX/Nacra17 classes launch YouTube series to follow Olympic sailors through a full day of their real lives — on and off the water.

It had to come . . . This isn’t just about training sessions and regattas.

It’s about the behind-the-scenes reality: balancing family, relationships, travel, recovery, pressure, and performance at the highest level of the sport.

First-up in the series are Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco (Nacra 17), giving a raw look into how they structure their days as they prepare for the 2025 World Championships in Cagliari.