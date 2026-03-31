Merlin Rockets at Broadwater for the South East Series

Broadwater SC hosted round two of the Merlin Rocket South East Series on a beautiful lake, with excellent race management and safety cover led by Dave Cherrill and his team.

After three races Chris Gould and Sophie Mackley took the event win. James Goodfellow and George Major finished second, with George also claiming first youth, while Tom Lonsdale and Caroline Gould secured third place.

Stuart Jenkins and Nicola Scaddan were the top vintage boat, and local sailors Andy Cooney and Peter Joseph took both first classic and first local honours.

Merlin Rocket South East Series 2 (13 entries)

1st 3803 Chris Gould and Sophie Mackley – – 1 1 -3 – – 2 pts

2nd 3793 James Goodfellow and George Major – – 2 -14 1 – – 3 pts

3rd 3764 Tom Lonsdale and Caroline Gould – – 3 2 -4 – – 5 pts

4th 3775 Alan Krayling and Pete Nicholson – – 4 -6 2 – – 6 pts

5th 3799 Paul Rayson and Christian Hill – – -5 3 5 – – 8 pts

6th 3754 Tony Cooper and Jess Cooper – – 6 4 -7 – – 10 pts

Full results available here . . .

The next Allen South East Series event is at Royal Corinthian YC, Sunday 19 April.