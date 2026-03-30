Trofeo Princesa Sofia – Slow start to the Opening day in Mallorca

The first day of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía started with a light breeze causing scheduling delays for some fleets.

In the 470 fleet, Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona (ESP) are tied in first place with Portugal’s Diogo Costa and Carolina João (POR), while in third place are the Italians, Elena Berta and Giulio Calabrò (ITA).

In the 49er men, Denmark’s Frederik RASK and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN lead tied on 3 pts with Australia’s Harry PRICE and Max PAUL, and Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS of France.

In the women’s 48erFX, Belgium’s Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS are first on 3 pts ahead of Paula BARCELO and Maria CANTERO of Spain with 5 pts and Wilma BOBECK and Ebba BERNTSSON of Sweden with 6 pts.

In fourth are Britain’s Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY on 6 pts with a 1, -7, 5 score.

In only completed race of the ILCA 6, Britain’s Matilda NICHOLLS won her yellow heat, and is tied for the lead with Wiktoria GOLEBIOWSKA POL who won the blue heat.

Three races completed for the Nacra 17, Leading is Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON of Sweden counting two races wins, second Ida SVENSSON and Marcus DACKHAMMAR also Sweden with 1 and 2. Britain’s John GIMSON and Anna BURNET are 6th with 1 and 5.

In the men’s ILCA 7 after two races, Australia’s Matt WEARN leads with 6 pts. Second Ryan LO of Singapore on 7 pts tied with Bruno GASPIC Croatia and Lorenzo CHIAVARINI of Italy. Ireland’s Finn LYNCH is 5th with 8 pts.

Best GBR is Michael BECKETT in 10th with an 8 and 6 score.