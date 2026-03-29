British Sailing Team face snow in Mallorca for 55th Trofeo Princesa Sofia

The Trofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca is a major early season event for the British Sailing Team with more then 20 squad members competing.

And this year there’s snow on the mountains of Mallorca, with a forecast of strong but shifty northerly winds adding a bone-chilling challenge in the coming week for the 1,100 Olympic sailors from 62 countries gathered in Palma, Mallorca.

In total 57 British entries will compete at the Sofia, with a full turnout of the British Sailing Team, hoping to repeat their 2025 performance of 9 medals – 5 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze.

Racing opens Monday with the 470, ILCA 6 & 7, 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 fleets. The four iQFOiL and Kite fleets start their racing Tuesday. After the qualification series, Medal Races will be held over the final Saturday of the event.

As the first major Olympic classes regatta of the year, the Sofía will test several changes proposed to the Medal race finals by World Sailing to increase excitement and appeal at the next Games.

British Sailing Team:

470 Mixed – Martin Wrigley & Bettine Harris, Hannah Bristow & James Taylor

49er – James Grummett & Rhos Hawes

49erFX – Freya Black & Saskia Tidey, Madeline Anderson & Katie Dabson

ILCA 6 – Matilda Nicholls, Hannah Snellgrove, Daisy Collingridge

ILCA 7 – Michael Beckett, Elliot Hanson, Finley Dickinson, Sam Whaley

iQFOiL Men – Andy Brown, Finn Hawkins, Sam Sills, Matt Barton, Duncan Monaghan

IQFOil Women – Emma Wilson, Islay Watson

Kite Men – Sam Dickinson

Kite Women – Lily Young

Nacra 17 – John Gimson & Anna Burnett

Sailing Grand Slam Olympic Series 2026

SGS 1 – Mar 27 to 4 Apr – 55th Princess Sofia Regatta, Mallorca ESP

SGS 2 – Apr 18 to 23 Apr – Semaine Olympique Francaise de Voile, Hyeres FRA

SGS 3 – May 30 to 7 June – Dutch Water Week, Almere, Ijmeer NED

SGS 4 – Jun 20 to 28 – Kieler Week, Kiel-Schilksee GER

SGS 5 – Jul 12 to 19 – Long Beach Olympic Classes, Long Beach USA