RYA publishes open letter to Powerfuel Portland Ltd regards the proposed Portland incinerator

The Royal Yachting Association (RYA) has issued an Open Letter to Powerfuel Portland Ltd regards the proposed Portland incinerator plans.

In the letter the RYA points out that . . . New approaches are providing solutions now for sails, clothing and technical gear, further reducing the material stream suitable for incineration.

Further, there has been significant progress on increasing the proportion of truly renewable energy in our grid mix since your original application.

We understand there may be grid constraints on Portland, so clarity over the evidence base for those constraints would be helpful given they feed into the narrative of net emissions reductions through shore power connections.

Given the time that has elapsed since your original claims were made, please clarify how these changes impact your calculation of net environmental benefit, given most of the fuel will now be fossil-derived plastics and other materials and the grid is rapidly decarbonising, and EPR regulations will start to impact incinerator feedstock volumes.

The RYA requestes that Powerfuel Portland Ltd respond to the points raised in their letter by the end of March, and wish to meet to discuss their concerns further.

The letter is signed by Sara Sutcliffe (RYA CEO) & Mark Robinson (RYA Director of Performance)

