Tschüss 2 declared overall winner of 2025 RORC Caribbean 600

Tschüss 2 (USA), owned by Christian Zugel and co-skippered by Johnny Mordaunt, is declared overall winner of the 2025 RORC Caribbean 600.

Christian Zugel, a member of the New York Yacht Club, has only been offshore racing for two years but has enjoyed fantastic success racing with the RORC. In that short time, Zugel’s Tschüss 2 has been the overall winner of the Roschier Baltic Sea Race, the RORC Transatlantic Race, and now the RORC Caribbean 600.

This was Christian Zugel’s first RORC Caribbean 600, but it certainly will not be his last.

Tschüss 2 Crew: Christian Zugel, Sonia Zugel, Johnny Mordaunt, Al Fraser, Alex Higby, Andrew McLean, Campbell Field, Christopher Welch, Cian Guilfoyle, Edward Myers, Fredric Shanks, Luke Muller, Neal MacDonald, Pete Cumming, Simon Johnson, Stefano Nava and Stu Bannatyne.

Tschüss 2 co-skipper Johnny Mordaunt has had a long and distinguished career in sailing.

Best known as a project manager for major campaigns, he has served as shore manager for several round-the-world races, including the 2008-09 Volvo Ocean Race with Green Dragon, representing his native Ireland.

Mordaunt considers the overall victory in the RORC Caribbean 600 the highlight of his career and dedicated the win to his mother, Patsy.

The Volvo 70 Tschüss 2, also winner of IRC Super Zero, completed the race in an elapsed time of 01 Day 21 Hrs 31 Mins and 15 Secs.

While nearly half of the boats are still racing, none of the competitors at sea can beat Tschüss 2’s corrected time under IRC to win the race overall.

Louay Habib/RORC