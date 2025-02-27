València hosts great international Optiorange 2025 party with 520 sailors

From Thursday 27 February until Sunday 2 March, the Real Club Náutico de Valencia will host the international Optiorange 2025 party with 520 sailors.

The international Optimist class event, which is part of the Optimist Excellence Cup calendar, officially closed its seventh edition with 520 entries representing 29 countries. The event comprises of four days of competition, two qualifying rounds and two finals, a maximum of 12 races are scheduled.

Entries include the reigning world champion, the Canarian Marta Mansito (RCN Gran Canaria).

The United States is the visiting country with the largest representation with 51 sailors, followed by the Netherlands and Poland, with 45 and 30 representatives respectively. Germany has brought 23 representatives to the capital of the Turia.

Sweden is fifth with 15, while Great Britain and Switzerland will have 12 each. Norway arrives in Valencia with 10; Estonia with 9; Greece and Israel will have 7 representatives on the water.

Hong Kong will have 4 and Singapore, Ireland, Ukraine and Portugal 3; Andorra has 2 sailors; Tajikistan, Turkey, Taipei, Luxembourg, Hungary, will have one representative.