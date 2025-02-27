RORC Caribbean 600 – Tschüss 2 wins IRC Super Zero, Ran wins IRC Zero

Christian Zugel’s Volvo 70 Tschüss 2 has won IRC Super Zero.

Having won IRC Super Zero and with all of their class accounted for, Tschüss 2 now awaits challengers still out on the racecourse for overall IRC victory with best corrected time under IRC.

The next batch of boats to finish were from IRC Zero, where Carkeek 52 Rán edged out Carkeek 54 Daguet 5 by just 8 minutes, securing its third consecutive class win.

Niklas Zennstrom was delighted to retain the IRC Zero title but was full of praise for Daguet 5.

This is the third year in a row for Rán 8, and Team Rán won the race in 2012 with the Maxi 72 Rán.

Third in class is Jon Desmond’s PAC52 Final Final ahead of James Neville’s Carkeek 45 Ino Noir.

IRC One and IRC Two battles continue, with key positions still in play.

In IRC Two, the fleet are negotiating the wind shadow at Guadeloupe. Ross Applebey’s Team Scarlet on Emily leads the class but their IRC corrected lead has been seriously dented by a dose of the slows at Guadeloupe.

Multihulls are near the finish, with MG5 Wellness Training leading Malolo.