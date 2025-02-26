RORC Caribbean 600 – Lucky take Monohull Line Honours

Bryon Ehrhart’s Juan K 88 Lucky crossed the finish of the RORC Caribbean 600 at 04:44:12 Wednesday 26 February.
Lucky finished just nine mile ahead of Leopard 3 with Joost Schuijff at the helm, and 12 miles clear of Roy Disney’s Pyewacket 70. With an elapsed time of 01 Days 17 Hrs 14 Mins and 12 Secs.
In the battle for fourth are Christian Zugel’s Volvo 70 Tschuss 2 with a slender lead from four boats: Frederic Puzin’s Carkeek 54 Daguet 5, George Procopiou’s Volvo 70 Aiolos and Niklas Zennström’s Carkeek 52 Rán.
RORC Caribbean 600 Race – Live Leaderboard
10:00 hrs Wednesday 26 February 2025
Line Honours Monohull – – LUCKY – – Bryon Ehrhart – Finished
Line Honours Multihull – – MALOLO – – Duncan Gladman
IRC Overall – – DAGUET 5 – – FREDERIC PUZIN
IRC Super Zero – – TSCHÜSS 2 – – Mordaunt & Zugel
IRC Zero – – DAGUET 5 – – FREDERIC PUZIN
IRC One – – VAMOOSE – – Bob Manchester
IRC Two – – TEAM SCARLET ON EMILY – – Ross Applebey
Class 40 – – 88 TEAM RENOVATEC – POZZOLI – – POZZOLI & GRIENER
Multihull – – MALOLO – – Duncan Gladman
CSA Multihull – – WELLNESSTRAINING/MG5 – – Marc Guillemot
CSA Overall – – AIOLOS – – Procopiou & Mantis
CSA One – – AIOLOS – – Procopiou & Mantis
CSA Two – – VAMOOSE – – Bob Manchester
Eight boats have retired, including Bullitt, Escapado, and Il Mostro. No injuries reported.