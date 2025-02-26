RORC Caribbean 600 – Lucky take Monohull Line Honours

Bryon Ehrhart’s Juan K 88 Lucky crossed the finish of the RORC Caribbean 600 at 04:44:12 Wednesday 26 February.

Lucky finished just nine mile ahead of Leopard 3 with Joost Schuijff at the helm, and 12 miles clear of Roy Disney’s Pyewacket 70. With an elapsed time of 01 Days 17 Hrs 14 Mins and 12 Secs.

In the battle for fourth are Christian Zugel’s Volvo 70 Tschuss 2 with a slender lead from four boats: Frederic Puzin’s Carkeek 54 Daguet 5, George Procopiou’s Volvo 70 Aiolos and Niklas Zennström’s Carkeek 52 Rán.

Live Tracker for RORC Caribbean 600 2025 Click Here

RORC Caribbean 600 Race – Live Leaderboard

10:00 hrs Wednesday 26 February 2025

Line Honours Monohull – – LUCKY – – Bryon Ehrhart – Finished

Line Honours Multihull – – MALOLO – – Duncan Gladman

IRC Overall – – DAGUET 5 – – FREDERIC PUZIN

IRC Super Zero – – TSCHÜSS 2 – – Mordaunt & Zugel

IRC Zero – – DAGUET 5 – – FREDERIC PUZIN

IRC One – – VAMOOSE – – Bob Manchester

IRC Two – – TEAM SCARLET ON EMILY – – Ross Applebey

Class 40 – – 88 TEAM RENOVATEC – POZZOLI – – POZZOLI & GRIENER

Multihull – – MALOLO – – Duncan Gladman

CSA Multihull – – WELLNESSTRAINING/MG5 – – Marc Guillemot

CSA Overall – – AIOLOS – – Procopiou & Mantis

CSA One – – AIOLOS – – Procopiou & Mantis

CSA Two – – VAMOOSE – – Bob Manchester

Eight boats have retired, including Bullitt, Escapado, and Il Mostro. No injuries reported.