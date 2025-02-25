YJA present Yachtsman of the Year, Young Sailor of the Year, and Team of the Year awards

The Yachting Journalists’ Association (YJA) announced the winners of the 2024 YJA Yachtsman of the Year, Young Sailor of the Year, and Team of the Year awards at the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show.

These prestigious accolades celebrate the finest achievements in British sailing over the past year.

The 2024 YJA Yachtsman of the Year was awarded to Ian Williams, one of Britain’s most accomplished racing sailors.

Williams has made history in the world of match racing, securing an unprecedented eight World Match Racing Tour titles. His influence extends beyond racing, as he played a key coaching and rules advisory role with the INEOS Britannia team for the 37th America’s Cup, further cementing his status as one of the sport’s most respected figures.



The 2024 YJA Young Sailor of the Year was awrded to Jessye Opoku-Ware, a true inspiration in youth sailing

Jessye Opoku-Ware was recognised for his outstanding work with the Scaramouche Sailing Trust and the Greig City Academy Sailing Programme, where he coaches younger sailors, is the facilitator of the girls’ team in part by engineering the double-handed RSYC event, and devotes his time to spreading the positive message of sailing to clubs and schools.

In recognition of the performance of Sir Ben Ainslie’s British Challenger Team for the 37th America’s Cup, the YJA chose to present a special award for Team of the Year.

Dylan Fletcher, helm of Britannia, received the award from YJA chairperson, Katy Stickland, on behalf of the British Challenger Team for becoming the first British team since 1964 to race in the final for the America’s Cup.

Katy Stickland, Chair of the YJA, praised the winners: “The YJA Awards celebrate the very best in sailing, and the nominees and winners showcase a remarkable 2024 for British sailing. This year is the YJA’s 70th year; it is also 70 years since we awarded the first Yachtsman of the Year Award to one Eric Hiscock for his round the world voyage with his wife, Susan on their famous yacht, Wanderer. Given the incredible achievements, each YJA Young Sailor of the Year nominee received a certificate. These sailors were nominated by the public before YJA members voted for the winners. If you see a rising talented sailor in your club, do not forget to nominate them for next year. We are proud to honour them all.”

The YJA awards have long been regarded as the pinnacle of recognition in British sailing. Previous winners include some of the UK’s greatest sailors, from Olympians to record-breaking offshore racers.

The YJA thanks its members, the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show, Henri-Lloyd and sMRT and all those who contributed to making the 2024 awards a success.