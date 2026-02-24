YJA reveal Yachtsman of the Year and Young Sailor awards

The Yachting Journalists’ Association (YJA) presented its prestigious Yachtsman of the Year and Young Sailor of the Year 2025 awards at the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show, over the weekend.

The Young Sailor of the Year Award 2025 was presented jointly to: Sabine Potter & Merle Nieuwland and Lila Edwards & Amelie Hiscocks.

The combined efforts of both partnerships at the Youth Worlds in the 420 and 29er classes demonstrated outstanding teamwork, determination and racing success.

Their achievements stood out in an exceptionally competitive field of young sailors, reflecting the strength of youth development pathways within the sport.

For her remarkable solo, non-stop, unassisted circumnavigation of the UK & Ireland, the YJA Yachtsman of the Year 2025 trophy was awarded to Jazz Turner.

Jazz’s extraordinary individual performance showcased resilience, seamanship and unwavering commitment, earning widespread respect across the sailing community. Her achievement captured the imagination of the judges and YJA membership alike.

A special certificate was also awarded to Emirates GBR for Team of the Year 2025.

This recognition was for the outstanding achievement being the first team in the history of SailGP to win the Season Grand Final, the Impact League and top of the season points standings.

YJA Chair Katy Stickland commented: “2025 has been an exceptional year for British sailing. The standard of nominations was extraordinarily high, making the shortlisting process and voting one of the most challenging we’ve faced in recent years.”

“We also had one of the highest numbers of members voting, that in itself speaks volumes about the strength and depth of talent in our sport.”

Continuing their valued partnership with the YJA, Henri-Lloyd once again supported the annual awards. Each winner received a Henri-Lloyd goodie bag including a 50-litre Storm Duffle Bag, Sail-Tec Cap, Merino Wool Socks and more, a fitting recognition from a brand synonymous with British sailing heritage.

Chris Hammond, CEO at Henri Lloyd said, “We’re delighted for Jazz. Henri-Lloyd has been supporting Jazz since 2023. We’ve been with her all the way, through thick and thin, and our performance clothing has assisted her manage her issues with controlling her own temperature and helped her achieve this incredible feat.”