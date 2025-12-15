Nominate your Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year

Any member of the public can submit their nominations for the Yachting Journalists’ Association’s (YJA) Yachtsman of the Year and Young Sailor of the Year Awards.

Nominations need to recognise outstanding individuals who have significantly contributed to British yachting either through exceptional achievements in performance, seamanship, sportsmanship, or youth talent across the sailing and water sports sectors.

The nomination period closes at 23:59 on 31 December 2025 and nominations can be submitted here:

https://yja.world/2025-yja-yoty-and-young-sailor-nominations

The Yachtsman of the Year Award was first established in 1955, and previous winners include Pete Goss, Sir Francis Chichester, Samantha Davies, Ian Walker and Nikki Henderson.

Introduced in 1993, the Young Sailor of the Year celebrates rising stars under the age of 19 (as of 31 Dec 2025) who demonstrate outstanding skill and commitment and has been awarded to the likes of Dame Ellen MacArthur, Hannah Stodel, Nick Thompson and Sir Ben Ainslie.

Following the nomination period, the YJA Committee will shortlist three finalists in each category, with the winners determined by YJA members.

The winners will be announced at the 2026 RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show on 21 February 2026.

