Jules Verne Trophy – Day 16 Approaching Cape of Good Hope,

The crew of The Famous Project CIC on IDEC Sport is heading east, surfing waves of 3.5 meters.

For the eight sailors, South Africa is tomorrow, Tuesday 16 December, with their first cape, the Cape of Good Hope, a milestone to celebrate.

At 17:00 hrs Monday 15 Dec they were sailing at 15 knots and had covered 6,091 nm. This put them 3,012 nm off the record pace of Francis Joyon in 2017.

The scientific mission continues

Alexia Barrier and her crew have entrusted the ocean with Argo profilers, small, autonomous, very discreet robots that dive to depths of 2,000 meters—where light gives up—and then rise every ten days to take in air and tell the world what they have seen.

It transmits valuable information via satellite to scientists, meteorologists, and, in a way, to all of us. It is part of a large family. Around 4,000 Argo floats are currently drifting in the world’s oceans. A silent army dedicated to learning about the ocean.