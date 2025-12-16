SailGP keep up frantic Transfer Market pace ahead of new season crew squeeze

SailGP are keeping up the frantic pace with a stream of crew transfers ahead of season six, which will kick-off 17-18 January 2026 at the Oracle Perth Sail Grand Prix presented by KPMG.

Then it’s over to New Zealand for the Auckland GP 14/15 Feb, before returning to Australia for the Sydney GP over 28 Feb/1 March.

Then SailGP debut in South America with Brazil for the Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix 11/12 April in Guanabara Bay. where they will roll out the VELA Beach Club facility for the first time – SailGP’s new global premium priced hospitality – offering a chic waterside social scene.

With the America’s Cup still trying to get its ducks-in-a-row, the SailGP transfer market is red-hot, with salaries hitting over £25,000 per month.

Needing to create a new team from scratch for 2026, Ian Percy at Sweden’s Artemis SailGP has been scooping-up experienced sailors for the team’s debut campaign in the Rolex SailGP Championship, and that has sent shock waves across the other twelve teams, with another team on the way.

Artemis confirmed the signing of Andy Maloney from Mubadala Brazil as flight controller, reuniting Maloney with Artemis SailGP helm Nathan Outteridge after the pair sailed together at the 2024 America’s Cup as part of winning Emirates Team New Zealand.

Grinder Julius Hallström joined Artemis from Denmark’s ROCKWOOL Racing. Brad Farrand leaves Red Bull Italy to join as jib trimmer, while Julia Gross also moves from Red Bull Italy to take on the strategist role at Artemis.

Across the SailGP League other moves soon followed with the 13 teams and 13 events creating a full-time, year-round professional circuit, which will also start to squeeze the America’s Cup teams as competing in both becomes more difficult.

The longer the America’s Cup organisers drag their feet the chances of AC becoming a regular two yearly event as proposed looks less likely, although many would see that as good result . . . the AC returning to a billionaires part-time game.

Ben Ainslie with a foot in both camps quickly moved to ramp-up his SailGP/AC teams with Stu Bithell moving from Germany SailGP to to his Emirates GBR SailGP team, reunited with Olympic gold medal-winning teammate Dylan Fletcher.

To replace Bithell, France’s Kevin Peponnet has joined Germany by Deutsche Bank as their new wing trimmer.

Red Bull Italy grinder Alex Sinclair has signed for NorthStar as the Canadians strengthen their team for the 2026 Season. NorthStar have also recruited Nicholas Rolaz, who competed in Season 4 for Switzerland, as a reserve athlete.

Aussie Iain Jensen, fresh from winning the 2025 Rolex SailGP Championship with Emirates GBR, joins Tom Slingsby at the BONDS Flying Roos,

Denmark’s Rasmus Kostner has moved to take over as flight controller for Mubadala Brazil.

Kostner is replaced at ROCKWOOL Racing by Ed Powys, who earns a promotion from grinder to flight controller. With Hans-Christian Rosendahl back on board after missing the 2025 Season through injury.

And Top-Gun Phil Robertson, has joined Red Bull Italy for the 2026 Season.

He made a stunning cameo appearance at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2025 Season Grand Final, taking them to second – their first ever SailGP podium.

