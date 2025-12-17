Youth Sailing World Championships – Day 2 went to the other extreme

Rapid change in conditions for day 2 of the Youth Sailing World Championships 2025 in Vilamoura, Portugal.

After the light conditions of day 1, day 2 went to the other extreme with a 20 to 25 NW breeze.

There were no races in the Formula Kite events, which are yet to begin, while the male/mixed 29er and male/mixed 420 crews also saw their scheduled races postponed.

The female 420 crews were left kicking their heels on the shore on day one but got out on the water on Tuesday.

Best of the British competitors are Lila Edwards and Amelie Hiscocks in the women’s 29er who won their first race. Alexander Meadway is 15th in the male windsurfer.

In the Female Two Person 420 Britain’s Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuland are second with a 3 and 2 on 5 pts.

In the Mixed Two Person Multihull Marcus King and Madeleine Jinks are 7th after four races.



Youth Sailing World Championships 2025 – Day 2 leaders

Male Windsurf – 1st Peleg Rajuan ISR 2, 3, 1 – 3 pts

Male Windsurf – 15th Alexander Meadway GBR 12, 29, 12 – 53 pts

Female Windsurfer – 1st Medea Mansa Falcioni ITA 1, 1 – 2 pts

Male Kiteboard – TBA

Female Kiteboard – TBA

Male One Person Dinghy – 1st Alessandro Citrinei ITA 1, 4, 14 – 5 pts

Female One Person Dinghy – 1st Mirja Dohle GER 3, 2, 13 – 5 pts

Male/Mixed Skiff 29er – 1st Giuseppe Montesano / Enrico Coslovich ITA 7, 2, – 9 pts

Female Skiff 29er – 1st Lila Edwards / Amelie Hiscocks GBR 1 – 1 pts

Male/Mixed Two Person Dinghy – 1st Sviatoslav Madoich / Dmytro Karabadzhak UKR 1, 1, – 2 pts

Female Two Person Dinghy 420 – 1st Emy Combet / Julirtte Peyre FRA 1, 1, – 2 pts

Female Two Person Dinghy 420 – 2nd Sabine Potter / Merle Nieuland GBR 3, 2, – 5 pts

Mixed Two Person Multihull – 1st Manus Praud / Emilie Mansouri FRA 1, 3, 1, 7 – 5 pts

Full results available here . . .