World Sailing applies for return of Paralympic Sailing at Brisbane 2032

World Sailing has formally submitted a comprehensive proposal to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), which seeks to secure Para Sailing’s return to the Paralympic Games at Brisbane 2032.

The submission outlines a transformed global landscape for Para Sailing, driven by unprecedented growth, strengthened governance, and a modern, highly flexible sporting programme wholly aligned with IPC priorities.

Since World Sailing’s previous campaign for Paralympic Games inclusion in 2022, Para Sailing has undergone a period of significant expansion, strategic development and profound growth across all core areas.

Key milestones include: