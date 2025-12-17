World Sailing applies for return of Paralympic Sailing at Brisbane 2032

World Sailing has formally submitted a comprehensive proposal to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), which seeks to secure Para Sailing’s return to the Paralympic Games at Brisbane 2032.
The submission outlines a transformed global landscape for Para Sailing, driven by unprecedented growth, strengthened governance, and a modern, highly flexible sporting programme wholly aligned with IPC priorities.
Since World Sailing’s previous campaign for Paralympic Games inclusion in 2022, Para Sailing has undergone a period of significant expansion, strategic development and profound growth across all core areas.
Key milestones include:
- 39 nations across all five IPC regions now competing in Para Sailing (up from 28).
- A doubled global events calendar, from 57 events in 2022 to 111 in 2025.
- Athlete participation up by over 200%, with more than 400 Para sailors competing regularly.
- The Inclusive Development Programme supporting 256 athletes and coaches from 40 nations since 2023.
- The inaugural 2025 World Sailing Inclusion Championships, a new annual event for sailors with disabilities.
- Female participation in the Inclusive Development Programme rising to 34%, creating a pathway to full gender equity.
- A new Sub-Committee on Para Classification, guiding the implementation of updated IPC classification regulations.