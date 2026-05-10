The iQFOiL Youth & Junior International Games on Lake Garda concluded with the Medal Series.
The Circolo Surf Torbole, the International iQFOiL Youth & Junior Class, and the FIV Race Committee, provided excellent racing and spectacular action for 180 athletes from 21 nations.
On Saturday, the final day, the top eight sailors in each category, competing in the Medal Series format with Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and Finals capable of reshuffling the standings established during the Qualifying Series.
Under 19 Men’s fleet:
1st Finn Brüll NED
2nd Gustaw Trybek POL
3rd Titouan Dizet FRA
Under 19 Women’s fleet:
1st Alba Klein ISR
2nd Salomé Simon FRA
3rd Vittoria Marconi ITA
Best GBR 5th Sophie CLARK
Under 17 Men’s Fleet:
1st Moritz Schleiche GER
2nd Frantisek Burda CZE
3rd Mahé Givernaud FRA
Under 17 Girls’ fleet:
1st Marta Gajdzinska POL
2nd Anna Jannieke Korevaar NED
3rd Elisa Bruno ITA