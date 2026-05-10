The iQFOiL Youth & Junior International Games on Lake Garda concluded with the Medal Series.

The Circolo Surf Torbole, the International iQFOiL Youth & Junior Class, and the FIV Race Committee, provided excellent racing and spectacular action for 180 athletes from 21 nations.

On Saturday, the final day, the top eight sailors in each category, competing in the Medal Series format with Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and Finals capable of reshuffling the standings established during the Qualifying Series.

Under 19 Men’s fleet:

1st Finn Brüll NED

2nd Gustaw Trybek POL

3rd Titouan Dizet FRA

Under 19 Women’s fleet:

1st Alba Klein ISR

2nd Salomé Simon FRA

3rd Vittoria Marconi ITA

Best GBR 5th Sophie CLARK

Under 17 Men’s Fleet:

1st Moritz Schleiche GER

2nd Frantisek Burda CZE

3rd Mahé Givernaud FRA

Under 17 Girls’ fleet:

1st Marta Gajdzinska POL

2nd Anna Jannieke Korevaar NED

3rd Elisa Bruno ITA

Full results available here . . .