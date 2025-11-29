iQFOiL Senior European Championships – Silver and Bronze for Brits

Luuc van Opzeeland NED and Daniela Peleg ISR are the 2025 iQFOiL Senior European Champions.

Luuc van Opzeeland took the men’s European title ahead of Nicolas Goyard FRA and Finn Hawkins GBR.

While Daniela Peleg won the open and U23 women’s titles, with Emma Wilson GBR in second and third Maya Gysler NOR.

iQFOiL Men’s Final Series Top 10 – Provisional

1st Luuc van Opzeeland (NED)

2nd Nicolas Goyard (FRA)

3rd Finn Hawkins (GBR)

4th Pawel Tarnowski (POL)

5th Andy Brown (GBR)

6th Tom Reuveny (ISR)

7th Leonardo Tomasini (U23) (ITA)

8th Johan Bornemann Søe (U23) (DEN)

9th Federico Alan Pilloni (U23) (ITA)

10th Luca Di Tomassi (ITA)

iQFOiL Women’s Final Series Top 10 – Provisional

1st Daniela Peleg (U23) (ISR)

2nd Emma Wilson (GBR)

3rd Maya Gysler (U23) (NOR)

4th Marta Maggetti (ITA)

5th Tamar Steinberg (U23) (ISR)

6th Palma Čargo (CRO)

7th Medea Falcioni (U23) (ITA)

8th Sara Wennekes (NED)

9th Kristýna Piňosová (U23) (CZE)

10th Anastasiya Valkevich (POL)

