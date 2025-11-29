Mubadala Abu Dhabi 2025 Season Grand Final – Day 1 drifts to an end

Day 1 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi 2025 Season Grand Final with its $2million payday drifted to an end without any foiling.

Tough for the teams as the wind was light forcing them to sail with just three on board and in displacement mode throughout the day.

Team of the day were Nicolai Sehested and Rockwool Denmark who top the day 1 table with two wins and second and third places.

Second overall are Mubadala Brazil and then third Red Bull Italy.

The other winners on day 1 were Erik Heil and GER Deutsche Bank taking the opening race and Sebastien Schneiter’s Switzerland winning the final race of the day.

Looking at the Grand Final leaderboard it was a struggle for the three established leaders, but they survive into day 2.

Peter Burling was back with the Black Foils and now sits top, tied on 85 pts with Dylan Fletcher and Emirates GBR, with Tom Slingsby’s Bonds Flying Roos in third with 82 pts.

Just outside the top three it’s still Diago Botin and Los Gallos with 76 pts, trying to find a way in.

Obviously what the event needs is some wind. The displacement sailing on short courses is a recipe for disaster, not a pretty sight.

All 12 international teams hit the water again Sunday for two more qualifying fleet races after which an Abu Dhabi event winner will be crowned.

Overall season standings updated and the top three teams will advance to the winner-takes-all Grand Final race. Three can race but only one can be crowned the 2025 Season Rolex SailGP Champion.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi 2025 Season Grand Final day 2 starts at 10:00 UK time.