Sail Melbourne – Final Series racing for the Olympic Classes

First day of Finals racing for the Olympic Classes at Sail Melbourne 2025 hosted by the Royal Brighton YC.
Britain’s entry at the regatta, Matilda Nicholls racing in the ILCA 6 event, is tied in third with Maria Erdi HUN.
ILCA 6 leader is Charlotte Rose USA with 24 pts and second Emma Plasschaert BEL with 33 pts
Aussie Matt Wearn continues to lead the ILCA 7 in the Final Series. Second is Zac Littlewood AUS and third Finn Lynch of Ireland.
Ethan McAullay AUS and third is now Zac Littlewood AUS with a 1 and 4.
Racing completes on Sunday.
ILCA 6 Women – Finals (54 entries)
1st USA Charlotte Rose – – 24 pts
2nd BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 33 pts
3rd HUN Maria Erdi – – 40 pts
3rd GBR Matilda Nicholls – – 40 pts
5th AUS Zoe Thomson – – 49 pts
6th AUS Mara Stransky – – 56 pts
7th AUS Casey Imeneo – – 58 pts
7th POL Agata Barwinska – – 58 pts
7th CAN Clara Gravely – – 58 pts
7th AUS Jasper Stay – – 58 pts
ILCA 7 Men – Finals (54 entries)
1st AUS Matt Wearn – – 11 pts
2nd AUS Zac Littlewood – – 20 pts
3rd IRL Finn Lynch – – 29 pts
4th AUS Ethan McAullay – – 38 pts
5th IRL Ewan McMahon – – 42 pts
6th AUS Michael Compton – – 47 pts
6th AUS Isaac Schotte – – 47 pts
6th AUS Lawson McAullay – – 47 pts
6th AUS Eddie reid – – 47 pts
6th BER Campbell Patton – – 47 pts