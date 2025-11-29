Sail Melbourne – Final Series racing for the Olympic Classes

First day of Finals racing for the Olympic Classes at Sail Melbourne 2025 hosted by the Royal Brighton YC.

Britain’s entry at the regatta, Matilda Nicholls racing in the ILCA 6 event, is tied in third with Maria Erdi HUN.

ILCA 6 leader is Charlotte Rose USA with 24 pts and second Emma Plasschaert BEL with 33 pts

Aussie Matt Wearn continues to lead the ILCA 7 in the Final Series. Second is Zac Littlewood AUS and third Finn Lynch of Ireland.

Racing completes on Sunday.

ILCA 6 Women – Finals (54 entries)

1st USA Charlotte Rose – – 24 pts

2nd BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 33 pts

3rd HUN Maria Erdi – – 40 pts

3rd GBR Matilda Nicholls – – 40 pts

5th AUS Zoe Thomson – – 49 pts

6th AUS Mara Stransky – – 56 pts

7th AUS Casey Imeneo – – 58 pts

7th POL Agata Barwinska – – 58 pts

7th CAN Clara Gravely – – 58 pts

7th AUS Jasper Stay – – 58 pts

ILCA 7 Men – Finals (54 entries)

1st AUS Matt Wearn – – 11 pts

2nd AUS Zac Littlewood – – 20 pts

3rd IRL Finn Lynch – – 29 pts

4th AUS Ethan McAullay – – 38 pts

5th IRL Ewan McMahon – – 42 pts

6th AUS Michael Compton – – 47 pts

6th AUS Isaac Schotte – – 47 pts

6th AUS Lawson McAullay – – 47 pts

6th AUS Eddie reid – – 47 pts

6th BER Campbell Patton – – 47 pts

Full results available here . . .