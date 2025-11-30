Sail Melbourne – It’s a Wrap for the Olympic Classes Down Under

Final day of 2025 Sail Melbourne at Royal Brighton YC with plenty of breeze.

The ILCA 6 and 7 fleets were trialing their new format medal races and the race committee were going to get these last two races in, come hell or high water – both of which nearly happened, with 40kts on the racecourse more than once.

In the end, races were run, and medals were won.

Emma Plasschaert of Belgium took the ILCA 6 victory with a 1 and 3 (37) to finish ahead of Charlotte Rose of the USA with 10 and 4 (38), with third Maria Erdi of Hungary with 8 and 2 (46).

Britain’s Matilda Nicholls finished fourth with 3 and 9 (48).

In the ILCA 7, Aussie Matt Wearn won with a 5 and 1 (17), second Zac Littlewood AUS with 6 and 5 (31) and third Finn Lynch IRL with a 3 and 7 (37).

Other Final Race leaders:

470 – Ben Hinks and Fallon Katz AUS

49er – Otto Henry and Shaun Connor AUS

49erFX – Laura Harding and Annie Wilmot AUS

Nacra 17 – Brin Liddell and Rhiannan Brown AUS

IQFoil Men – Grae Morris AUS

iQFoil Women – Amelia Wilson AUS

2.4mR – Neil Patterson AUS

Full results available here . . .