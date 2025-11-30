Sail Melbourne – It’s a Wrap for the Olympic Classes Down Under

Final day of 2025 Sail Melbourne at Royal Brighton YC with plenty of breeze.
The ILCA 6 and 7 fleets were trialing their new format medal races and the race committee were going to get these last two races in, come hell or high water – both of which nearly happened, with 40kts on the racecourse more than once.
In the end, races were run, and medals were won.
Emma Plasschaert of Belgium took the ILCA 6 victory with a 1 and 3 (37) to finish ahead of Charlotte Rose of the USA with 10 and 4 (38), with third Maria Erdi of Hungary with 8 and 2 (46).
Britain’s Matilda Nicholls finished fourth with 3 and 9 (48).
In the ILCA 7, Aussie Matt Wearn won with a 5 and 1 (17), second Zac Littlewood AUS with 6 and 5 (31) and third Finn Lynch IRL with a 3 and 7 (37).
Other Final Race leaders:
470 – Ben Hinks and Fallon Katz AUS
49er – Otto Henry and Shaun Connor AUS
49erFX – Laura Harding and Annie Wilmot AUS
Nacra 17 – Brin Liddell and Rhiannan Brown AUS
IQFoil Men – Grae Morris AUS
iQFoil Women – Amelia Wilson AUS
2.4mR – Neil Patterson AUS