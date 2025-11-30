Mubadala Abu Dhabi 2025 Season Grand Final – Overall SailGP Victory for Emirates GBR

Latest News: Emirates GBR take the 2025 Season Grand Final race and $2million prize

Day 2 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi 2025 Season Grand Final with a $2million payday

Emirates GBR took a stunning Grand Final race win to the claim the overall 2025 Rolex SailGP Championship.

Recovering from a slow start which saw Tom Slingsby’s Bonds Flying Roos take the lead, Dylan Fletcher and the Emirates GBR team snatched the lead at gate 3 to sail away to a 200 metre lead and a comfortable 2025 Grand Final win.

The Aussie team took second on the finish ahead of Peter Burling and the Black Foils.

The teams raced with reduced crew numbers in the light conditions. Joining Fletcher on-board the F50 for the final race was Hannah Mills at Strategist, Luke Parkinson as Flight Controller and Iain Jensen as Wing Trimmer, while Grinders Nick Hutton and Neil Hunter had to cheer on from the support boat.

Emirates GBR pocketed $2.4 million in prize money this weekend alone – claiming $2 million for the Grand Final race and an additional $400K for highest season points. Across the season, Emirates GBR picked up a staggering $4.4 million (£3.3M) while the Black Foils earned $1.76 million and Australia $1.2 million.

Earlier all 12 international teams hit the water again Sunday (30 N0v) for two more qualifying fleet races after which the Abu Dhabi event winner was crowned.

With slightly better conditions, some foiling was possible. Winners of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi event after six races were the Danes, with Nicolai Sehested leading ROCKWOOL Racing to a 14 pt victory ahead of Red Bull Italy and Les Blues of France.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi 2025 Season Grand Final day 2 started at 10:00 UK time.

Race 5: 1st GBR, 2nd CAN, 3rd GER, 4th FRA, 5th ITA, 6th AUS, 7th ESP, 8th NZL, 9th BRA, 10th DEN.

Race 6: 1st FRA 2nd DEN 3rd, 4th ESP, 5th USA, 6th GBR, 7th

Overall Abu Dhabi Event Podium: 1st DEN, 2nd ITA, 3rd FRA.