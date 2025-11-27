iQFOiL Senior Europeans – Day 4 Emma Wilson GBR and Nico Goyard FRA lead

Day 4 of the 2025 iQFOiL Senior European Championship at Sferracavallo, Sicily,
Britain’s Emma Wilson leads the women and Nicolas Goyard of France the men into the Final Series wrap on Friday.
The Women’s fleet completed five Slalom Races split across three heats.
Reigning World Champion Emma Wilson (GBR), Daniela Peleg (ISR), and Olympic Champion Marta Maggetti (ITA) each scored three wins and currently sit in first, second, and third overall respectively.
In the Men’s Gold fleet, Nico Goyard (FRA) delivered consistent performances to take the overall lead.
Britain’s Finn Hawkins, riding high on two race wins in the final heats, moved up to second place overall, while Olympic Champion Tom Reuveny (ISR) currently holds third.
Friday marks the final day of the Opening Series before the Medal Series on Saturday for the top ten from each fleet.
iQFOiL Women Europeans – Leaders after 11 races (55 entries)
1st GBR Open Emma WILSON – – 24 pts
2nd ISR u23 Daniela PELEG – – 31 pts
3rd ITA Open Marta MAGGETTI – – 44 pts
4th ISR u23 Tamar STEINBERG – – 48 pts
5th CRO Open Palma ČARGO – – 48 pts
6th POL Open Anastasiya VALKEVICH – – 67 pts
7th NOR u23 Maya GYSLER – – 81 pts
8th NED Open Sara WENNEKES – – 92 pts
9th CZE u23 Kristýna PIŇOSOVÁ – – 107 pts
10th ITA u23 Medea FALCIONI – – 108 pts
11th GER Open Theresa Marie STEINLEIN – – 110 pts
12th GBR Open Islay WATSON – – 112 pts
iQFOiL Men Europeans – Leaders after 6 races (87 entries)
1st FRA Open Nicolas GOYARD – – 30 pts
2nd GBR Open Finn HAWKINS – – 33 pts
3rd ISR Open Tom REUVENY – – 39 pts
4th POL Open Paweł TARNOWSKI – – 47 pts
5th NED Open Luuc VAN OPZEELAND – – 48 pts
6th GBR Open Andy BROWN – – 52 pts
7th ITA Open Luca DI TOMASSI – – 58 pts
8th NED Open Joost VINK – – 59 pts
9th ITA u23 Leonardo TOMASINI – – 66 pts
10th ITA u23 Federico Alan PILLONI – – 72 pts
11th FRA Open Clément BOURGEOIS – – 75 pts
12th GBR Open Matthew BARTON – – 83 pts