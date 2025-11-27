iQFOiL Senior Europeans – Day 4 Emma Wilson GBR and Nico Goyard FRA lead

Day 4 of the 2025 iQFOiL Senior European Championship at Sferracavallo, Sicily,

Britain’s Emma Wilson leads the women and Nicolas Goyard of France the men into the Final Series wrap on Friday.

The Women’s fleet completed five Slalom Races split across three heats.

Reigning World Champion Emma Wilson (GBR), Daniela Peleg (ISR), and Olympic Champion Marta Maggetti (ITA) each scored three wins and currently sit in first, second, and third overall respectively.

In the Men’s Gold fleet, Nico Goyard (FRA) delivered consistent performances to take the overall lead.

Britain’s Finn Hawkins, riding high on two race wins in the final heats, moved up to second place overall, while Olympic Champion Tom Reuveny (ISR) currently holds third.

Friday marks the final day of the Opening Series before the Medal Series on Saturday for the top ten from each fleet.

iQFOiL Women Europeans – Leaders after 11 races (55 entries)

1st GBR Open Emma WILSON – – 24 pts

2nd ISR u23 Daniela PELEG – – 31 pts

3rd ITA Open Marta MAGGETTI – – 44 pts

4th ISR u23 Tamar STEINBERG – – 48 pts

5th CRO Open Palma ČARGO – – 48 pts

6th POL Open Anastasiya VALKEVICH – – 67 pts

7th NOR u23 Maya GYSLER – – 81 pts

8th NED Open Sara WENNEKES – – 92 pts

9th CZE u23 Kristýna PIŇOSOVÁ – – 107 pts

10th ITA u23 Medea FALCIONI – – 108 pts

11th GER Open Theresa Marie STEINLEIN – – 110 pts

12th GBR Open Islay WATSON – – 112 pts

iQFOiL Men Europeans – Leaders after 6 races (87 entries)

1st FRA Open Nicolas GOYARD – – 30 pts

2nd GBR Open Finn HAWKINS – – 33 pts

3rd ISR Open Tom REUVENY – – 39 pts

4th POL Open Paweł TARNOWSKI – – 47 pts

5th NED Open Luuc VAN OPZEELAND – – 48 pts

6th GBR Open Andy BROWN – – 52 pts

7th ITA Open Luca DI TOMASSI – – 58 pts

8th NED Open Joost VINK – – 59 pts

9th ITA u23 Leonardo TOMASINI – – 66 pts

10th ITA u23 Federico Alan PILLONI – – 72 pts

11th FRA Open Clément BOURGEOIS – – 75 pts

12th GBR Open Matthew BARTON – – 83 pts

Full results available here . . .