Sail Melbourne – First day of racing for the Olympic Classes

First day of racing for the Olympic Classes at Sail Melbourne 2025 hosted by the Royal Brighton Yacht Club.

Britain’s only entry at the regatta, Matilda Nicholls racing in the ILCA 6 event, finished the day 5th after a 7, 4, 10, in the 54 strong fleet.

ILCA 6 leader is Charlotte Rose of the USA with three race wins, second Maria Erdi 4, 2, 7, and third Emma Plasschaert with 10, 3, 3.

Aussie Matt Wearn also had three race wins in the ILCA 7 to lead from Ethan McAullay and Lawson McAullay. Ireland’s Finn Lynch is 11th and Ewan McMahon 14th.

The 49er, 49erFX, 470 and Nacra 17 fleets are all Australian affairs.

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 3 races (54 entries)

1st USA Charlotte Rose – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd HUN Maria Erdi – – 4 2 7 – – 13 pts

3rd BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 10 3 3 – – 16 pts

4th AUS Casey Imeneo – – 5 7 8 – – 20 pts

5th GBR Matilda Nicholls – – 7 4 10 – – 21 pts

6th AUS Evie Saunders – – 6 5 12 – – 23 pts

7th AUS Zoe Thomson – – 3 6 15 – – 24 pts

8th AUS Mara Stransky – – 2 17 6 – – 25 pts

9th CAN Clara Gravely – – 8 13 5 – – 26 pts

10th AUS Sylvie Stannage – – 12 9 11 – – 32 pts

Full results available here . . .