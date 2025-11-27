Peter Burling injured ahead of SailGP Grand Final

The Black Foils’ driver Peter Burling severed his finger just days before the 2025 Season Grand Final.

The New Zealand team confirmed that Burling will miss Thursday’s practice session in Abu Dhabi as a precaution, after slicing his right index finger while trying to fix an issue with a daggerboard on the team’s F50 during Wednesday’s on-water training.

He was taken to a local medical centre, where he was assessed and received treatment to repair the injury.

Black Foils strategist Liv Mackay will step in to drive the boat during Thursday’s scheduled sailing session, while Burling undergoes further assessment on Friday ahead of practice racing.

Burling admitted the timing was far from ideal as the team prepare for the 2025 Season Grand Final at the weekend.

“Obviously it’s not ideal,” he said. “But, you know, the medical teams have been absolutely amazing here. I’m looking forward to recovering and getting back into it.”

Asked whether he might miss racing this weekend, Burling remained typically resolute. “It depends who you talk to, but I’m sure I’ll figure out how to be there.”

The SailGP Grand Prix 2025 Season Grand Final, takes place November 29/30, with racing from 2pm to 3.30pm local time (10am to 11.30am in the UK).