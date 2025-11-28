Sail Melbourne – Day 2 for the Olympic Classes

Second day of racing for the Olympic Classes at Sail Melbourne 2025 hosted by the Royal Brighton YC.
Britain’s entry at the regatta, Matilda Nicholls racing in the ILCA 6 event, remains in 5th after a 2 and 7 in the 54 strong fleet.
New ILCA 6 leader is Zoe Thomson AUS after a 1 and 3, second Maria Erdi HUN and third Charlotte Rose USA.
Aussie Matt Wearn continues to lead the ILCA 7 after a 4 and 1. Second is Ethan McAullay AUS and third is now Zac Littlewood AUS with a 1 and 4.
Good gains for Ireland’s Finn Lynch now 4th and Ewan McMahon 5th.
Other Race leaders:
470 – Ben Hinks and Fallon Katz AUS
49er – Otto Henry and Shaun Connor AUS
49erFX – Laura Harding and Annie Wilmot AUS
Nacra 17 – Brin Liddell and Rhiannan Brown AUS
IQFoil Men – Grae Morris AUS
iQFoil Women – Anna Cripsey AUS
2.4mR – Neil Patterson AUS
ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 5 races (54 entries)
1st AUS Zoe Thomson – – 13 pts
2nd HUN Maria Erdi – – 14 pts
3rd USA Charlotte Rose – – 17 pts
4th BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 17 pts
5th GBR Matilda Nicholls – – 20 pts
6th AUS Jasper Stay – – 26 pts
7th AUS Mara Stransky – – 27 pts
8th NZL Greta Pilkington – – 34 pts
9th CAN Clara Gravely – – 35 pts
10th AUS Evie Saunders – – 38 pts