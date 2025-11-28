Sail Melbourne – Day 2 for the Olympic Classes

Second day of racing for the Olympic Classes at Sail Melbourne 2025 hosted by the Royal Brighton YC.

Britain’s entry at the regatta, Matilda Nicholls racing in the ILCA 6 event, remains in 5th after a 2 and 7 in the 54 strong fleet.

New ILCA 6 leader is Zoe Thomson AUS after a 1 and 3, second Maria Erdi HUN and third Charlotte Rose USA.

Aussie Matt Wearn continues to lead the ILCA 7 after a 4 and 1. Second is Ethan McAullay AUS and third is now Zac Littlewood AUS with a 1 and 4.

Good gains for Ireland’s Finn Lynch now 4th and Ewan McMahon 5th.

Other Race leaders:

470 – Ben Hinks and Fallon Katz AUS

49er – Otto Henry and Shaun Connor AUS

49erFX – Laura Harding and Annie Wilmot AUS

Nacra 17 – Brin Liddell and Rhiannan Brown AUS

IQFoil Men – Grae Morris AUS

iQFoil Women – Anna Cripsey AUS

2.4mR – Neil Patterson AUS

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 5 races (54 entries)

1st AUS Zoe Thomson – – 13 pts

2nd HUN Maria Erdi – – 14 pts

3rd USA Charlotte Rose – – 17 pts

4th BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 17 pts

5th GBR Matilda Nicholls – – 20 pts

6th AUS Jasper Stay – – 26 pts

7th AUS Mara Stransky – – 27 pts

8th NZL Greta Pilkington – – 34 pts

9th CAN Clara Gravely – – 35 pts

10th AUS Evie Saunders – – 38 pts

Full results available here . . .