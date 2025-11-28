SailGP in Abu Dhabi for the final Grand Prix event of the 2025 Season

SailGP are in Abu Dhabi this weekend – 29-30 November – for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi 2025 Season Grand Final with its $2million payday

Dylan Fletcher and the Emirates GBR SailGP team top the season leaderboard with a three point advantage, ahead of Kiwi Peter Burling’s Black Foils and Aussie Tom Slingsby’s BONDS Flying Roos.

Looking to break into the top three who compete for the the winner-takes-all Grand Final are the defending champions, Spain’s Los Gallos of Diego Botin, just four point adrift.

Latest news has the injured Burling back on board the New Zealand boat for the event.

Burling suffered a nasty cut to his finger in training on Wednesday while trying to fix a misfiring daggerboard. Strategist Liv Mackay deputised during the practice session on Thursday, but the team confirmed Friday morning that after further medical checks, he will rejoin the team, and should be OK for the final event.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi 2025 Season Grand Final 29-30 November starts at 10:00 UK time each day.

The new 27.5m rig will be used replacing the 29m rig for the Grand Final this weekend, together with the light air/high speed T-Foils and the latest rudders which have alternative horizontal elevators, with light air and high-speed rudder winglets that can be changed on the water by the support teams.

Crew maximum is six with a maximum weight and will number on board will reduce to suit the conditions.

The entire fleet will go head to head across six to seven fleet races over the weekend. The first three to four fleet races unfold on the first day of the event and the final three take place on the second.

After fleet racing, the top three ranked teams on points will proceed into the winner-takes-all Grand Final to decide the event winner.

A total of US$12M USD (£9.2m) prize money is available over the 2025 season. With a total of US $3.25M (£2.46m) on the line across the final weekend alone – $800,000 (£600,000) Abu Dhabi event winner, $450,000 (£340,000) for the winner on season points (who may or may not go on to win the Grand Final) and $2M (£1.5m) for the winner of the three-boat Grand Final race.

Full reports and results will be available on Sailweb.co.uk

