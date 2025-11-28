iQFOiL Senior Europeans – Emma Wilson and Finn Hawkins seeded in Medal Series finals

Blank-out Friday as the breeze never settled on Gulf of Palermo, and no races could be sailed across any iQFOiL Senior European Championship fleet.

Rankings from Thursday stand, and the top ten athletes in both the Men’s and Women’s categories have officially qualified for Saturday’s high-stakes Medal Series, which will determine the 2025 European Champions.

For Britain Emma Wilson (1st) in the women, and Finn Hawkins (2nd) and Andy Brown (6th) go through to the Medal Series.

The Medal Series unfolds in three stages: Quarter-Final, Semi-Final, and Grand Final.

Note the top two from the each Top 10 leaderboard will carry one match point into their Final.

That is Emma Wilson (GBR) and Daniela Peleg (U23) (ISR) in the women, and Nicolas Goyard (FRA) and Finn Hawkins (GBR) in the men.

They are joined in the final by the best two from each of the Semi-Finals. The first athlete to score two match points will be crowned European Champion.

Men’s Top 10 – Provisional

Nicolas Goyard (FRA) *

Finn Hawkins (GBR)*

Tom Reuveny (ISR)

Pawel Tarnowski (POL)

Luuc van Opzeeland (NED)

Andy Brown (GBR)

Luca Di Tomassi (ITA)

Leonardo Tomasini (U23) (ITA)

Federico Alan Pilloni (U23) (ITA)

Johan Bornemann Søe (U23) (DEN)

Women’s Top 10 – Provisional

Emma Wilson (GBR)*

Daniela Peleg (U23) (ISR)*

Marta Maggetti (ITA)

Tamar Steinberg (U23) (ISR)

Palma Čargo (CRO)

Anastasiya Valkevich (POL)

Maya Gysler (U23) (NOR)

Sara Wennekes (NED)

Kristýna Piňosová (U23) (CZE)

Medea Falcioni (U23) (ITA)

* Seeded with 1 match win