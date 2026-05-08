Goodchild wins the IMOCA season-opening 1000 Race

Sam Goodchild on MACIF Santé Prévoyance won the IMOCA season-opening 1000 Race. He finished in Concarneau after 4days 22h 09min 56s to claim the final Trophee Bretagne.

Goodchild started fast, sailed well in light conditions and then pushed hard downwind in the breeze.

His strategic choices never gave the chasing boats a chance and he only slipped down the leaderboard once, when he chose a southerly option at the Trophée Gallimard waypoint north of the Spanish coast.

But this too proved effective as he sailed into more breeze than his pursuers, minimised the number of manoeuvres he had to carry out, and quickly regained the lead to claim Trophée Gallimard and continue on to take the overall win.

Second into Concarneau was Corentin Horeau on MACIF, with Violette Dorange on INITIATIVES-CŒUR third.

1000 Mile Race – Final Standings Saturday 9 May

1st GB Sam GOODCHILD – MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 4d 22h 09min 56s

2nd FR Corentin HOREAU – MACSF – 5d 7h 5 min 17 s

3rd FR Violette DORANGE – INITIATIVES – CŒUR – 5d 08h 26min 35s

4th FR Elodie BONAFOUS – ASSOCIATION PETITS PRINCES – QUÉGUINER – 5d 09h 54min 11s

5th IT Francesca CLAPCICH – 11TH HOUR RACING – 5d 10h 45min 45s

6th FR Nico D’ESTAIS – CAFÉ JOYEUX – 5d 17h 30min 27s

FR Arnaud BOISSIÈRES – April Marine – Recherche co-partenaire