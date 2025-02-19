RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show 2025 & YJA Awards this weekend

Immerse yourself in a world of possibility at the 2025 RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show, from 22-23 February 2025 at Farnborough International.

The annual event brings together enthusiasts and class experts from across the UK’s small boat and watersports community for an unmissable showcase.

This year’s Yachting Journalists’ Association (YJA) awards supported by Henri Lloyd and sMRT, for the 2024 YJA Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year awards are to be presented at the upcoming RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show.

The YJA invites the sailing community, friends and family to celebrate these exceptional individuals on Saturday 22 February at 5pm on the Sunsail Main Stage.

2024 YJA Yachtsman of the Year Shortlist:

Ian Williams, Heather Thomas and Ellie Aldridge



2024 YJA Young Sailor of the Year Shortlist:

Jess Powell, Hari Clark and William Stratton Brown



Whether you’re a fan of dinghy racing, cruising, windsurfing, foiling, winging or paddleboarding, the show offers the perfect mix of insights, innovations and inspiration to help you make the most of your time on the water and set you up for success, whatever your level.

Tickets are on sale now, with RYA members eligible for a complimentary weekend ticket valued at £21.

Non-member tickets start at £14.00 for adults, while children 15 and under enter free with an adult.