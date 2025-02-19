Change to Challenger of Record representative confirmed

Royal Yacht Squadron confirm their representative as Challenger of Record for the 38th America’s Cup.

Following the fallout between Ben Ainslie and Jim Radcliffe over the future of the INEOS Britannia cup team, the Challenger of Recordteam representing the Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd was in some dispute.

Sir Ben Ainslie’s Athena Racing Team has now replaced INEOS Britannia on the Royal Yacht Squadron website as representing Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd the British entry for the 38th America’s Cup.

Perhaps this clarification will now allow the orgainasation of the next cup venue and event programme to make some progress.